Those Guys Are Rock Stars: Litigants Fight Regulators Over M...

The Texas Medical Association, in its ongoing dispute with the federal government and health care insurers, obtained a second ruling in favor of practitioners on medical billing. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle of the Eastern District of Texas released an opinion and order finding a 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulation "conflicts with the unambiguous statutory text and must be set aside." Numerous plaintiffs' suits were consolidated, with a multi-office team from Sidley Austin representing the Texas Medical Association and the New York office of Susman Godfrey representing two air ambulance companies in their defense of the 2021 No Surprises Act.

Government

February 08, 2023, 1:55 PM