New Suit

Lloyd's London and Markel International Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, centered on an underlying class action alleging unlawful vehicle repossession and credit reporting, was filed by Kutak Rock and Karbal, Cohen, Economou, Silk & Dunne. The suit names Automobile Acceptance Corp. and class representative Eugene Jerome Nichols. The case is 2:23-cv-02030, Those Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's, London, subscribing to Policy Nos. Sua Ws20318-2103, Sua Ws20318-2002, and Sua Ws20318-1901 et al v. Automobile Acceptance Corporation Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 7:16 PM