New Suit

Kutak Rock filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of Markel Insurance. The suit, targeting Automobile Acceptance Corp. (AAC), seeks a declaration that the plaintiff owes no duty to defend or indemnify AAC in an underlying class action, which seeks damages in connection with non-compliant pre- and post-sale notices that allegedly resulted in wrongful repossession of vehicles and wrongful reporting of derogatory information to credit reporting agencies. The plaintiff is also represented by Karbal, Cohen, Economou, Silk & Dunne. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00045, Those Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's, London et al v. Automobile Acceptance Corporation Inc. et al

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 4:08 PM