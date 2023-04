New Suit - Class Action

Travelers and a subsidiary were hit with an insurance class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Miller Shah LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to pay out full coverage to New Jersey consumers who purchased certain automobile insurance plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02332, Thorson et al v. The Travelers Companies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Thorson

Michael J. Lucci, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

ST. Paul Protective Ins. Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute