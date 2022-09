Who Got The Work

Han Sheng Beh of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Midland Funding LLC. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Aug. 16 in New York Western District Court by the Law Offices of Kenneth Hiller on behalf of Michael Thorp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:22-cv-00619, Thorp v. Midland Funding, LLC. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 11:43 AM