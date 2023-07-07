Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys removed a lawsuit against Eaton Corp., Flowserve Corp., Northrop Grumman and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for asbestos-related claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Jimmy D. Thorp. The case is 2:23-cv-02594, Thorp v. Air & Liquid Systems Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims