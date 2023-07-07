Removed To Federal Court
Defense attorneys removed a lawsuit against Eaton Corp., Flowserve Corp., Northrop Grumman and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for asbestos-related claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Jimmy D. Thorp. The case is 2:23-cv-02594, Thorp v. Air & Liquid Systems Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 07, 2023, 7:42 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Cameron International Corporation
- Carrier Corporation
- Eaton Corporation
- Flowserve US, Inc.
- Gardner Denver, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- IMO Industries, Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Paramount Global
- Warren Pumps, LLC
- Air & Liquid Systems Corporation
- Atwood & Morrill Company
- BW/IP, Inc.
- Electrolux Home Products, Inc.
- Foster Wheeler, L.L.C.
- Goulds Pumps LLC
- Grinnell LLC
- Hopeman Brothers, Inc.
- ITT LLC.
- Redco Corporation
- Spirax Sarco, Inc.
- Velan Valve Corporation
nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims