Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys removed a lawsuit against Eaton Corp., Flowserve Corp., Northrop Grumman and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for asbestos-related claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Jimmy D. Thorp. The case is 2:23-cv-02594, Thorp v. Air & Liquid Systems Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Jimmy D Thorp

defendants

Cameron International Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Flowserve US, Inc.

Gardner Denver, Inc.

General Electric Company

IMO Industries, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Paramount Global

Warren Pumps, LLC

Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

Atwood & Morrill Company

BW/IP, Inc.

Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Foster Wheeler, L.L.C.

Goulds Pumps LLC

Grinnell LLC

Hopeman Brothers, Inc.

ITT LLC.

Redco Corporation

Spirax Sarco, Inc.

Velan Valve Corporation

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims