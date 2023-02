Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Selma Health and Rehab LLC and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged medical malpractice, was filed by the Shuttlesworth Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Willie Mack Williams. The case is 1:23-cv-00065, Thornton v. Selma Health and Rehab, LLC et al.

Health Care

February 21, 2023, 7:58 PM