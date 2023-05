Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale and Dorr on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Chambers Law Office on behalf of a former employee who is alleging wrongful termination arising from the denial of religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 1:23-cv-11171, Thornton v. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 25, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Regina M. Thornton

defendants

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination