Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Quad/Graphics Inc., a printing and marketing services company, and Chemical Research Technology to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Harris Lowry Manton LLP on behalf of Kenneth Thornton. The case is 1:22-cv-04722, Thornton v. Chemical Research Technology, LLC et al.

Business Services

December 02, 2022, 10:33 AM