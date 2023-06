Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Continental Resources, an oil and natural gas company, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over a surface lease agreement, was filed by attorney Chad Smith on behalf of Thornton Ranch. The case is 4:23-cv-00022, Thornton Ranch, LLC v. Continental Resources, Inc.

Energy

June 26, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Thornton Ranch, LLC

defendants

Continental Resources, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract