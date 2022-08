Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Owners Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by the Roth Group on behalf of Thornton Hamilton LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-02092, Thornton Hamilton LLC v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 7:44 PM