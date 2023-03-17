Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for University of Evansville in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-00816, Thorne v. University Of Evansville.

