Who Got The Work

Sondra I. Saporta of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has entered an appearance for Loyola Marymount University in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's websites deny full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-00985, Thorne v. Loyola Marymount University.

March 23, 2023, 8:10 AM

