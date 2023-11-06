Who Got The Work

Glianny Fagundo of Thompson Hine has entered an appearance for Norsan Restaurants, doing business as Pampas Steakhouse, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Sept. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall & Lampros on behalf of a server who contends that she was not properly compensated and was improperly required to participate in an invalid and illegal tip pool. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-04274, Thordarson v. Norsan Restaurants, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 06, 2023, 10:44 AM

