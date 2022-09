Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over the wrongful failure and refusal to provide coverage under a commercial crime policy, was filed by Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna on behalf of real estate investment firm Thor Equities and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-07790, Thor Equities, LLC et al v. Hiscox Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 7:08 AM