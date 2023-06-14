New Suit - Securities

McDermott Will & Emery filed a securities lawsuit against cryptocurrency platform Persistence Technologies and other defendants on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought on behalf of Taylor Thomson, accuses the defendants of inducing the plaintiff to purchase Persistence’s cryptocurrency by artificially inflating its value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04669, Thomson v. Persistence Technologies (BVI) Pte Ltd. et al.

Cryptocurrency

June 14, 2023, 10:21 AM

Taylor L Thomson

McDermott Will & Emery

Ashley Richardson

Persistence Technologies (BVI) Pte Ltd.

Tushar Aggarwal

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws