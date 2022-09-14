Thomson Reuters Launches Westlaw Precision, Bolstering Edito...

News From Law.com

Thomson Reuters announced Wednesday the launch of a new version of its legal research tool, Westlaw Precision, which is meant to improve research speed and accuracy. Among the six new research capabilities in Westlaw Precision is an expanded "KeyCite" functionality which includes features such as graphical visualizations of search histories, new search filtration options, new ways to navigate overruled cases, and an integrated research outline component to more efficiently draft briefs, according to the press release.

September 14, 2022, 9:01 AM