New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a false adverting lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court over its Great Value peach flavored drink enhancer products. The court action, brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, alleges that the drink enhancer products contain only natural flavoring when they are artificially flavored. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01002, Thompson v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Thompson

Plaintiffs

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct