Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Waffle House Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Law Offices of Levy & Levy on behalf of Rebecca Feazel Thompson. The case is 3:22-cv-01132, Thompson v. Waffle House, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 20, 2022, 3:07 PM