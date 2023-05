Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Strassburger, Mckenna, Gutnick & Gefsky on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Edward P. Thompson and Oliver David Thompson to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over a leasing dispute, was filed by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on behalf of Leroy Thompson Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-00766, Thompson v. Thompson et al.

Pennsylvania

May 11, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Leroy Thompson, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

defendants

Edward P. Thompson

Oliver David Thompson

defendant counsels

Strassburger McKenna Gutnick Gefsky

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute