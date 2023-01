New Suit - Employment

Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, was sued Wednesday in Vermont District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Watts Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied further employment in retaliation for raising concerns about sexual harassment and gender bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00002, Thompson v. Stryker Corporation.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 5:57 PM