Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Shutterstock to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goddard Law on behalf of a former customer service advocate. The case is 1:23-cv-04155, Thompson v. Shutterstock Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 19, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Phillip Thompson

defendants

Andre Graham

Heidi Garfield

Leia LeFay

Sara Birmingham

Shutterstock, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination