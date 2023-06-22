New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over the company’s hydrocortisone-based products. The complaint, which was brought by Francis Mailman Soumilas and Laukaitis Law, alleges that the defendant mislabels its products as ‘maximum strength’ when other products contain higher concentrations of hydrocortisone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03073, Thompson v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 22, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristyn Thompson

Plaintiffs

Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C.

defendants

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct