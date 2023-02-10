New Suit - Securities

Safehold Inc., a publicly traded company that acquires, manages and capitalizes ground leases, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed merger with its manager and largest shareholder iStar. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of John Thompson, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01164, Thompson v. Safehold Inc. et al.

Real Estate

February 10, 2023, 7:32 PM