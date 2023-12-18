Stephanie A. Segalini of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Raytheon Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 2 in Florida Middle District Court by Herbert M. Hill PA on behalf of Robert Thompson, who contends that the defendant has failed and refused to produce plan documents governing the plaintiff's entitlement to pension and/or retirement benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:23-cv-02129, Thompson v. Raytheon Company.
Aerospace & Defense
December 18, 2023, 10:29 AM