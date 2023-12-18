Who Got The Work

Stephanie A. Segalini of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Raytheon Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 2 in Florida Middle District Court by Herbert M. Hill PA on behalf of Robert Thompson, who contends that the defendant has failed and refused to produce plan documents governing the plaintiff's entitlement to pension and/or retirement benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:23-cv-02129, Thompson v. Raytheon Company.

Aerospace & Defense

December 18, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Thompson

Plaintiffs

Herbert M. Hill, PA

defendants

Raytheon Company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations