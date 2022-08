Who Got The Work

Adarsh Annamaneni of Winstead has entered an appearance for NHJustin LLC and 810 Tally Owner in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action, filed July 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Calhoun & Associates, claims that the defendants' apartment complex does not meet accessibility requirements of the FHA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:22-cv-00595, Thompson v. Nhjustin, LLC et al.

Texas

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM