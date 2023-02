Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mossyssippi LLC and Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed pro se by LaTashia Thompson, the owner of a 2021 Nissan Versa financed through the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00033, Thompson v. Mossyssippi, LLC et al.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 4:31 PM