Who Got The Work

Jeannine C. Jacobson and Latanae L. Parker of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for MetLife in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 3 in Florida Middle District Court by Tucker Disability Law on behalf of Judy Thompson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:22-cv-02503, Thompson v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 4:32 AM