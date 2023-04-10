Who Got The Work

Janis E. Steck, partner at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, has entered an appearance for William M. Gardner and Joyce E. Gardner in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 24 in Indiana Southern District Court by Golitko & Daly on behalf of Brian Thompson, who claims that he was injured due to improperly maintained decking at the plaintiffs’ property. The Freeman Law Office is also representing the defendants Gardner and Gardner. Maintech Inc., another defendant in the case, is represented by Kopka Pinkus Dolin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman, is 1:23-cv-00342, Thompson v. Maintech, Inc. et al.

Indiana

April 10, 2023, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian J. Thompson

Plaintiffs

Golitko & Daly, P.C.

defendants

Joyce E. Gardner

Joyce G. Gardner

Maintech, Inc.

William M. Gardner

defendant counsels

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

The Freeman Law Office, LLC

Kopka, Pinkus Dolin PC

Camden & Meridew, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims