New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Johnson Becker PLLC and Wallace Miller on behalf of Traci Lynn Thompson, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03031, Thompson v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 15, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Traci Lynn Thompson

Plaintiffs

Johnson Becker, PLLC

defendants

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims