Who Got The Work

Rodney G. Moore of Dentons has entered an appearance for Engineered Recycling Systems LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged racial discrimination in employment. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Georgia Northern District Court by Obiorah Fields and The Fair Law Firm on behalf of Monte Thompson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:22-cv-03381, Thompson v. Engineered Recycling Systems LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 10:42 AM