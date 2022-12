Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Hart on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, to Colorado District Court. The suit, which centers on the distribution of IRA account funds, was filed by attorney Erik G. Fischer on behalf of Harvey Thompson. The case is 1:22-cv-03314, Thompson v. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

December 24, 2022, 10:38 AM