New Suit - Employment
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Baltimore City Board of Education and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01449, Thompson v. Baltimore City Board of Education et al.
Government
June 01, 2023, 7:53 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- Atto Commey
- Baltimore City Board of Education
- Cleveland L. Horton, II
- Courtney Calhoun
- Damon Johnson
- Frank Lucas
- Maryland Commission on Civil Rights
- Patience Hein
- Patricia Burrell
- Shavon Newkirk
- Sonja Brookins Santelises
nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA