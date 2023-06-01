New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Baltimore City Board of Education and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01449, Thompson v. Baltimore City Board of Education et al.

Government

June 01, 2023, 7:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Eilish Thompson

defendants

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Atto Commey

Baltimore City Board of Education

Cleveland L. Horton, II

Courtney Calhoun

Damon Johnson

Frank Lucas

Maryland Commission on Civil Rights

Patience Hein

Patricia Burrell

Shavon Newkirk

Sonja Brookins Santelises

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA