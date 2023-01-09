New Suit - Employment

Sanofi, the multinational pharmaceutical company, and Advanced Cleanroom Microclean were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Black male plaintiff who claims that he was subjected to harassment and discriminatory conduct while employed by the cleaning service company at Sanofi's Swiftwater, Pennsylvania facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00009, Thompson v. Advanced Cleanroom Microclean et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 09, 2023, 6:00 PM