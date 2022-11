New Suit - Employment

ABF Freight System, a subsidiary of ArcBest Corp., was hit with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Minto Law Group on behalf of Robert Thompson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01664, Thompson v. ABF Freight System Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 22, 2022, 2:04 PM