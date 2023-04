Removed To Federal Court

Taylor Wellons Politz & Duhe removed a lawsuit against State Farm Insurance, Bluewater Constructors and other defendants Wednesday to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Jones & Hill on behalf of Shirley J. Thompson. The case is 2:23-cv-00511, Thompson v.\ Martinez et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Shirley J. Thompson

Jones & Hill (ob)

defendants

State Farm Insurance Co

Alejandro Martinez

Bluewater Constructors Inc

Starr Indemnity & Liability Co

defendant counsels

Taylor Wellons Et Al (br)

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision