Who Got The Work

Wright, Lindsey & Jennings partner Jason T. Browning has stepped in as defense counsel to American National Insurance in a pending insurance coverage case. The suit, filed Jan. 26 in Arkansas Western District Court by Mayer LLP on behalf of Thompson Thrift Construction Inc., seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, is 5:23-cv-05020, Thompson Thrift Construction, Inc. v. American Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:27 AM