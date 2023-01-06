New Suit - Trademark

Thompson Sporting Goods filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against A & B Pawn Shop d/b/a Webb's Sporting Goods and its owners on Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Mitchell Williams, accuses the defendants of selling merchandise and apparel with a 'banded duck foot' logo similar to the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00016, Thompson Sporting Goods Inc. v. A & B Pawn Shop Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 8:29 PM