News From Law.com

Thompson Hine has elected longtime national hiring partner Anthony White to serve as its next managing partner, replacing Deborah Read, who will return to her tax law practice after 12 years of leading the Ohio-based firm. One of the rare female managing partners in Big Law, Read will hand over the reins to White, who will become one of just a handful of African Americans leading an Am Law 200 firm, on May 1.

Legal Services

February 21, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /