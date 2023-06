Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Campbell, Wagner & Frazier, on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Thor Motor Coach to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti on behalf of Debra Jean Thompson and E.J. Thompson. The case is 1:23-cv-01406, Thompson et al v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

June 02, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Debra Jean Thompson

Ej Thompson

defendants

Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

K&C RV Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Campbell, Wagner & Frazier, LLC

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product