Attorneys at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Burger King franchisee Switchgrass Holdings to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Smolen & Roytman and Caruso Smith & Dunn on behalf of six plaintiffs claiming racial discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00263, Thompson et al v. Switchgrass Holdings, LLC. et al.

June 28, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Walker

Dejuan Samuel

Marsha Thompson

Shimika Landrum

Tanyell Thompson

Tarachell Thompson

Plaintiffs

Smolen And Roytman

defendants

Switchgrass Holdings, LLC.

Switchgrass-IV, LLC

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

