Julie Singer Brady and Christopher A. Wiech of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to represent SouthState Bank NA in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed April 6 in Florida Middle District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow PA and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, centers on a cyberattack that allegedly compromised the personally identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:24-cv-00859, Thompson et al v. SouthState Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 21, 2024, 9:40 AM

Plaintiffs

George Vargha

Henry Thompson

Feigles & Haimo LLP

Kopelowitz Ostrow

Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC

defendants

SouthState Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract