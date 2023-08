Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Once Upon A Child to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Israel Perez Law on behalf of Brittany August and other plaintiffs claiming racial profiling. The case is 3:23-cv-00244, Thompson et al v. Nunn Investments, LLC d/b/a Once Upon A Child.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 5:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Jackson

Alton Thompson

Brittany August

Jinique Segnor

defendants

Nunn Investments, LLC d/b/a Once Upon A Child

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation