Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning property damage claims, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew on behalf of Harry Thompson and Sarah Tumberello-Thompson. The case is 2:22-cv-03607, Thompson et al v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 1:08 PM