Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed a privacy class action against Amazon.com to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Wallace Miller and Siri & Glimstad, contends that the defendant violated the Genetic Information Privacy Act by allegedly requiring applicants to disclose genetic information and family medical history as a condition to be considered for employment. The case is 1:23-cv-03717, Thompson v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 12, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Post

Heaven Thompson

Morgan Benoit

defendants

Amazon Services, LLC

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches