Who Got The Work

Todd H. Girshon and Cooper Binsky of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Covenant House New York and Eileen King in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 23 in New York Eastern District Court by McKinley Onua & Associates on behalf of a director of the leasing and procurement department who contends that she was demoted and then wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about her hostile work environment and changes to her job description. The suit also pursues race discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-07897, Thompson-Daguindeau v. Covenant House New York et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 07, 2023, 8:07 AM

