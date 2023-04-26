Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Team Henry Enterprises, a general construction contractor, to Florida Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Padula Bennardo Levine LLP on behalf of Thompson Contracting Group, seeks $268,664 from the defendant for allegedly failing to pay for labor, materials and equipment for the construction of a dock. The case is 3:23-cv-00488, Thompson Contracting Group, Inc. v. Team Henry Enterprises, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

April 26, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Thompson Contracting Group, Inc.

Padula Bennardo Levine LLP

defendants

Team Henry Enterprises, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract