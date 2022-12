News From Law.com

All 11 lawyers at Houston trial boutique Taylor, Book, Allen & Morris will join Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Jan. 1, providing the Dallas-based Thompson Coe with more trial chops in its growing Houston office.The large lateral move came about organically, leaders at both firms said, because trial lawyers from the firms have tried lawsuits together for years.

December 02, 2022, 9:48 AM