Thompson Coburn continues to expand its Dallas office, which launched in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold, by adding Norton Rose Fulbright employment law and litigation partner Tom Reddin, Munck Wilson Mandala trial partner Andrew McKeon, and Texas State Senator Nathan Johnson, who joined as counsel.

July 20, 2023, 9:04 AM

