Who Got The Work

Marshall R. King and David P. Salant of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to defend mineral exploration company Piedmont Lithium in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed July 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Shuman, Glenn & Stecker, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the company's applications to acquire permits to successfully operate the Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:22-cv-03923, Thomascik v. Phillips et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2022, 7:25 AM